Badly damaged 'patchwork quilt' road is getting fixed

Roadwork has begun on one of the Byron Shire's worst roads. Tracey Joynson

WORK to replace of the last sections of Broken Head Road south of Byron Bay started this week.

It is expected that the work will take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said it was the last major piece in the jigsaw for Broken Head Road which is a major connection to Ballina.

"To get this road finished will be fantastic for everyone who regularly travels this way because it has been such a long-running project," he said.

"One of the most damaged sections of Broken Head Road, which resembled a patch-work quilt, was upgraded late last year and this latest project will see 640m, south of Midgen Flat Road, reconstructed and upgraded.

"It's great to know that we will not be removing any vegetation that has high-environmental value, including trees."

The biggest complaint council gets regularly from the community is the state of the roads.

"We are absolutely doing the best we can to make some headway into repairing our road network," Cr Richardson said.

"This Council, which was elected in 2016, has made roads one of its biggest priorities because we know we need to address what has been chronic underfunding in this area over many years."

"In 2018/19 there is $50.9 million allocated for capital works projects which include roads and bridges."

Motorists should expect short delays during construction.