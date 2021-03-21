Bad weather causes havoc to XPT service

UPDATE 11.20am: XPT services have been impacted across the state today.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said: "Due to severe weather impacting our network alterations have been made to affected NSW TrainLink services".

Customers are advised to check TripView and livetraffic.com before travelling.

Customers with bookings on NSW TrainLink services will be notified of updates to their booked trips via text message.

Customers with bookings on NSW TrainLink services will be notified of updates to their booked trips via text message.



Original story: Planning a train trip soon? You should check the status of your service as heavy rain and flooding has caused havoc to the XPT train service.

Some services were altered and some have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

NSW Transport said due to severe weather conditions and flooding, customers were advised to defer travel if possible.

Trains running between Brisbane and Sydney, stopping at Casino and Grafton, were forced to change route yesterday due to flooding on the Mid North Coast and Central Coast.

Transport NSW listed an "ongoing" change to the 14:43pm Sydney to Brisbane XPT service and the 04:55am Brisbane to Sydney XPT service.

The site says the northbound service will stop as per timetable between Sydney and Maitland and will then travel along the New England Highway direct to Casino. No service is available to or from Dungog, Gloucester, Wingham, Taree, Kendall, Wauchope, Kempsey, Macksville, Urunga, and Sawtell. Customers booked to Coffs Harbour and Grafton will join a service at Casino for travel to their final destination.

The southbound service will travel along the New England Highway direct from Casino to Maitland. This service will stop as per timetable between Maitland and Sydney. No service is available to or from Dungog, Gloucester, Wingham, Taree, Kendal, Wauchope, Kempsey, Macksville, Urunga, and Sawtell. Customers booked to Coffs Harbour and Grafton, will join a service at Casino for travel to their final destination.

The 11:44am Sydney to Grafton XPT was listed as cancelled, as was the 5.15am trip from Grafton to Sydney.

The site says "due to inclement weather conditions this service has been cancelled. No alternative transport is available, customers are advised to re-book for a later date."