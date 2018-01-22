Bad smell, discoloured water leads to council investigation

Council staff have taken water samples at different locations in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park after members of the public reported a bad smell and discoloured water.

BYRON Shire Council staff members have taken water samples at different locations in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park after members of the public reported a bad smell and discoloured water.

Acting Manager for Infrastructure Services, Phil Warner, said the council's Environmental Health Officer inspected a large section of Tallow Creek and took water samples that have been sent for testing.

But at this stage the council believes the odour and water discolouration are a natural event.

"Our Environmental Health Officer is very experienced and he thinks the problems could be due to the breakdown of vegetation which can sometimes create a bad smell and an oily sheen on the water,” Mr Warner said.

"The milky colour in the water can be due to the oxidation of acid sulphate soils that occurs when water levels drop and rain and water flows are low.

"This type of natural event is not unusual in waterways like Tallow Creek when weather conditions are hot and dry.”

Council assured water and sewer staff have checked the pump stations and equipment in the area and it is all working properly.