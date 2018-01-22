Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bad smell, discoloured water leads to council investigation

Council staff have taken water samples at different locations in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park after members of the public reported a bad smell and discoloured water.
Council staff have taken water samples at different locations in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park after members of the public reported a bad smell and discoloured water.
JASMINE BURKE
by

BYRON Shire Council staff members have taken water samples at different locations in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park after members of the public reported a bad smell and discoloured water.

Acting Manager for Infrastructure Services, Phil Warner, said the council's Environmental Health Officer inspected a large section of Tallow Creek and took water samples that have been sent for testing.

But at this stage the council believes the odour and water discolouration are a natural event.

"Our Environmental Health Officer is very experienced and he thinks the problems could be due to the breakdown of vegetation which can sometimes create a bad smell and an oily sheen on the water,” Mr Warner said.

"The milky colour in the water can be due to the oxidation of acid sulphate soils that occurs when water levels drop and rain and water flows are low.

"This type of natural event is not unusual in waterways like Tallow Creek when weather conditions are hot and dry.”

Council assured water and sewer staff have checked the pump stations and equipment in the area and it is all working properly.

Topics:  byron shire council northern rivers environment tallow creek

Lismore Northern Star
Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

WARNING distressing image: A Northern Rivers farmer now fears for the safety of babies and children after a python attacked a number of animals at her property.

Woman treated after Mt Warning incident

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to Wollumbin National Park, where a hiker is injured.

Woman treated after being injured in Wollumbin National Park

Sea lice, bluebottles give swimmers a sting

Marine bluebottles have been frequenting North Coast beaches lately with north-easterly winds.

Lifeguards and volunteers kept busy with treatments

Fire destroys farm shed, threatens home

Fire-fighters mopping up a large shed fire that destroyed machinery and threatened to damage a nearby home on Skyline Rd, Lismore.

The blaze started when hay bales spontaneously combusted

Local Partners