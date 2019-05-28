Bad car crashes prompt free workshop for older drivers

ROAD SAFETY: A free road safety workshop for older drivers will be held at 10am on Thursday, May 30 at the Casino RSM Club Canterbury St, Casino.

GETTING older does not necessarily mean having to hand over your driver's licence.

A free workshop for older drivers is coming to Casino for those aged 65 years and older, offering advice and safety tips to road users to help them make safer choices.

Hosted by Jobslink Plus, on behalf of the RMS, the workshop topics will include safer driving habits, pedestrian safety, driver licensing at 75 and 85 years, mobility scooters and how health changes can affect our abilities as road users.

Driver training programs manager, Richelle Bukovac, said the On the Road 65 Plus Staying Independent and Safe workshop was an invaluable opportunity for the older community.

"We are re-running the workshops in the Casino, Kempsey and Byron area because there have been a number of really bad car crashes up there involving older drivers,” Ms Bukovac said.

"A lot of accidents on the road involve younger people but we want the older members of the community driving for as long as they can so they have that sense of independence.

"Some attendants come along and they have a family member with dementia - so they are facing an eventual loss of license so its good for them to come along so they can understand what options are available to them as well.”

Ms Bukovac said older drivers who could keep their license "usually had better mental health because they had more independence”.

"My grandmother is 87 and still has her licence - she goes and plays cards and bingo six days a week and if she didn't have that her life would be less fun for her - she'd be stuck at home,” she said.

"This way she can keep in contact with friends and their independence. "It's really healthy for them.”

For enquiries or to register attendance email roadsafety@joblinkplus.com.au or call 02 6764 6623.

For more information for older drivers head to https://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/roads/licence/older-drivers/index.html