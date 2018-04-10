Bad bin behaviour: We won't collect it, says council

BAD BINS: If your bin looks like this, the council will not collect it.

BAD BINS: If your bin looks like this, the council will not collect it.

ARE you guilty of jamming extra items into your bin at the last minute?

Well, if you can't close the lid, your bin won't be collected as of Monday April 23, with Byron Shire Council cracking down on bad bin behaviour.

The council has announced it will now check for overfull bins and bins with incorrect items in them.

If the lid doesn't close, that's a sign you've put too much in.

The council is now refusing to collect any overfull bins and those that are "contaminated” - for example, if normal rubbish has been put in the recycling bin.

"We're giving you this notice now, to encourage you to reduce, reuse and recycle so this doesn't happen to your bin,” the council explained on its social media.

"Let's keep the great work going to reduce waste to landfill and improve recycling!

"If your landfill bin is often overfull, you may not be recycling correctly or you may need a larger landfill bin.

"To request a bin recollection or to discuss upgrading your landfill bin size please contact the Resource Recovery Hotline on 1300 652 625.”

The council explains why it is checking bins: