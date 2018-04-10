Menu
BAD BINS: If your bin looks like this, the council will not collect it.
Council News

Bad bin behaviour: We won't collect it, says council

10th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

ARE you guilty of jamming extra items into your bin at the last minute?

Well, if you can't close the lid, your bin won't be collected as of Monday April 23, with Byron Shire Council cracking down on bad bin behaviour.

The council has announced it will now check for overfull bins and bins with incorrect items in them.

If the lid doesn't close, that's a sign you've put too much in.

The council is now refusing to collect any overfull bins and those that are "contaminated” - for example, if normal rubbish has been put in the recycling bin.

"We're giving you this notice now, to encourage you to reduce, reuse and recycle so this doesn't happen to your bin,” the council explained on its social media.

"Let's keep the great work going to reduce waste to landfill and improve recycling!

"If your landfill bin is often overfull, you may not be recycling correctly or you may need a larger landfill bin.

"To request a bin recollection or to discuss upgrading your landfill bin size please contact the Resource Recovery Hotline on 1300 652 625.”

The council explains why it is checking bins:

  • Overfull bins create litter, attract pests and make the streets look untidy
  • We all need to think about the amount of waste we produce and ways we can avoid and reduce
  • We all need to take care putting the right items in each of our bins
  • Sending waste to landfill is three times more expensive than recycling and composting, and is a waste of resources
  • Our trucks have difficulty lifting bins that weigh more than 50kg.
