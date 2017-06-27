Backyard treasures to be found

You don't have to travel the world to find the best in design and arts.

If you know the right place to look, you'll find amazing treasures here in the Northern Rivers, and Better Homes and Gardens is going to show where.

As part of an episode on the show to air in October, Better Homes and Gardens presenter, Tara Dennis travelled to Bangalow to unveil the haven for design that is abundant in the town and its surrounds.

Ms Dennis said the segment looks at artists in the area, their creations, their studios and how the area influences what they do.

"The quality is so much better than I imagined," Ms Dennis said.

"Usually with these kind of alternate craft areas you expect to find the usual souvenir kind of shops but you can really see here that there is a whole movement.

"Design and art as a movement seems to be catching on throughout the country, and this area seems to be encompassing everything."

"It's interesting how you can go to different places and there is a different feel in the designs. Everything I've seen here has a light and happy feel to it, lots of bright colours."

Bangalow Exchange Gallery Director Paula Bannan, said the show was a great way to showcase local talent nationally.

"The artists are thrilled, for the show we get to tour a few of their houses and their studio space to see the manner in which they work," Ms Bannan said.

Ms Dennis said Paula was making everything accessible for artists in the area.

"For a lot of artists a problem is trying to get there work on the scene, they need instigators like Paula to get them out there."

The Better Homes and Gardens decorating and design segment will showcase artist's homes and studios in Wategoes, Possum Creek and Fernleigh.