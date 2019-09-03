Backyard not the place for burning rubbish in Ballina

BACKYARD FIRE WARNING: Captain Dennis Henry of the Ballina Fire Brigade is reminding Ballina Shire residents of the restrictions on backyard fires following several recent calls. This is a file photo taken outside of Ballina Shire.

SPRING has hit, but don't think about getting things you don't want from your spring clean and burning them in the backyard in Ballina Shire.

Captain Dennis Henry of the Ballina Fire Brigade said the brigade has recently responded to several instances of backyard burning of rubbish and backyard incinerators fires.

He said Ballina Shire Council prohibited backyard burning of domestic waste in July 2000 under the Clean Air Act and created a Backyard Burning Policy which is regularly reviewed and can be found on council's website.

"The only type of fires allowed in any residential area are a barbecue fuelled by LPG or clean timber, or a recreational fire similar to a camp fire," Capt Henry said.

"Both types of fire are not to create excessive nuisance smoke and must be under the control of an adult."

He said the popularity of fire pits has led to an increased number of complaint of nuisance smoke and residents are reminded that only clean-burning seasoned wood is to be used in these firepits.

The burning of any rubbish, or a fire creating nuisance smoke in any residential yard is prohibited and is subject to a $500 fine issued by Ballina Shire Council under the Clean Air Act.

To report illegal backyard burning contact Council's Environmental Health Department on 6686 1210 or ring 000 if considered an emergency or dangerous situation.