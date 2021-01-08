Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail.
Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail.
News

‘Backyard blitz’ to get the rail trail on track

Jessica Lamb
8th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Work will finally begin on the Northern Rivers Rail Trail's Tweed section, after the State Government signed the $7.8 million funding deed for design and construction.

Vegetation clearing along the Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek rail corridor is set to start on Monday starting at Wooyung Rd working north to the Murwillumbah Railway Station.

NSW Treasury signed a deed providing $7.8 million towards the Tweed section of the rail trail on December 17.

The council now has $14.3 million to complete the local section of the rail trail as the latest funds add to $6.5 million in federal funding from 2018.

This adds to $600,000 from the NSW Government to promote, operate and embellish the Tweed section for the first three years.

The council can now complete the tender process to award a design and construct contract for the section this year.

Clearing will allow the four preferred construction companies to access and inspect the rail infrastructure to prepare their design and costings for the proposed rail trail.

A small six-tonne excavator with a mulcher and flail mowing head will be used to clear the vegetation, working from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday for about four weeks.

Some weed-spraying work will follow across the cleared area.

Rail trail project manager Iain Lonsdale said the rail corridor has remained in the ownership of Transport for NSW.

"Which was important to our elected councillors who wanted to preserve public ownership of the corridor in case it was needed in the future for a public transport option," he said.

Mr Lonsdale said the council would hold its first design workshop with its four short-listed construction companies on January 21.

It also is planning some information sessions for the community to be held around February.

murwillumbah twdcommunity twdcouncil twdnews twdpolitics tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amber alert in place for blue-green algae at dam

        Amber alert in place for blue-green algae at dam

        News The water is treated so it’s still safe for drinking, but it could pose dangers for livestock.

        BOM warns of ‘possible flooding’ for Wilson, Richmond Rivers

        Premium Content BOM warns of ‘possible flooding’ for Wilson, Richmond Rivers

        News A new flood watch has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

        What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

        Premium Content What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

        News A strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and...

        WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        Premium Content WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        News THE deluge on Wednesday saw the SES called to action