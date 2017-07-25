22°
Entertainment

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

Suzanne Simonot | 25th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.
RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRUCKIE turned Australian Ninja Warrior grand finalist Tom Hazell spent three years preparing for the grand final tonight - on a home made course in his backyard.

The elite obstacle racing dad has used "whatever I can get my hands on" to create his own ninja training course in a shed that takes up 90% of his East Lismore yard.

"I had a bit of it set up before I went on the show because I had it for obstacle racing," he said.

"After being on the show I've expanded it a little bit."

The course includes a peg board, salmon ladder, monkey bars and a 3m vertical wall.

"I got pool balls and drilled holes in them and fastened hooks in them and hung them up so I hang around on those to practise my grip. Grip strength is 90% of the show."

A fan of rock climbing, CrossFit and dirt biking, Hazell, 31, said his "hippy" mum introduced him and sister Jacinda, 28, to obstacle racing when they were kids.

"We grew up living in the bush - Kyogle and Mullumbimby," he said.

"We moved around a lot.

"It was bloody good living in the bush with no neighbours.

"We were always outside."

He said in some ways, the ninja challenges had been easier to navigate than an obstacle course.

"In obstacle racing you have a lot of running and terrains to deal with," he said.

"In ninja you have obstacles to overcome but no mud or weather. You can concentrate more.

"I'm not the best runner, so more obstacles and less racing suits me."

Hazell is one of 21 ninjas through to tonight's grand final of the maiden series of Australian Ninja Warrior.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers entertainment

Lismore company loses $10,000 to fraudster

Lismore company loses $10,000 to fraudster

A LISMORE company has lost more than $10,000 to a fraudster via email.

  • News

  • 25th Jul 2017 8:30 AM

Police disappointed by attempted break in at RFS depot

There was an attempted break in at Tabulam Rural Fire Service depot over the weekend.

"It is very disappointing”

$300,000 to bring tourists back to flooded region

NSW Premier Gladys Gladys Berejiklian in Lismore.

"The North Coast is open for business.”

Local brand makes a splash with social media ambassadors

Johansen and Bondi Sands social ambassadors luncheon at Newrybar.

Luncheon for social media ambassadors to support local brand

Local Partners

Apply now for Aboriginal Community Grants Program funding

PROJECTS which enhance leadership or involve mentoring to strengthen community connections with the land are encouraged.

Despite dying young James leaves a legacy

James Hanna's last resting place in Brunswick Heads.

Typhoid fever has always been around

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after eight-hour showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 Contact Agent

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Expressions of...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,600,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,950,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare