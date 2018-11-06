Menu
Backpackers staying at a hostel on Targo St have had items stolen by a group of youths.
Crime

Backpackers hit by thieving youths

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
6th Nov 2018 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM

SNEAKY youths have targeted a hostel early this morning, stealing multiple items from backpackers.

Police were called to the backpackers hostel on Targo St at 3am after reports at least four people were missing multiple items.

A police spokeswoman confirmed four or five youths were suspected of stealing the items and the incident will be followed up by the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

The victims have not lodged any official complaints until they know the extent of their losses.

The spokeswoman said incidents such as this one happen regularly.

"Backpackers are seen as easy targets, there's no CCTV footage," she said.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Bundaberg News Mail

