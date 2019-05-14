Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Convicted serial murderer Ivan Milat has been transferred from prison to a specialist hospital for treatment.
Convicted serial murderer Ivan Milat has been transferred from prison to a specialist hospital for treatment.
Crime

Backpacker murderer Ivan Milat transferred to hospital

by Nick Hansen
14th May 2019 7:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Backpacker murderer Ivan Milat has been transferred from Goulburn Supermax prison to a Sydney hospital for specialist medical treatment.

Corrective Services NSW would confirm only that "a 74-year-old inmate was being treated in a Sydney hospital" but The Daily Telegraph understands Milat was transferred to a secure part of Prince of Wales Hospital on Tuesday afternoon as part of a huge secretive security operation.

Convicted serial murderer Ivan Milat has been transferred from prison to a specialist hospital for treatment.
Convicted serial murderer Ivan Milat has been transferred from prison to a specialist hospital for treatment.

Milat, serving seven consecutive life sentences, was being housed in the hospital's "secure annexure" which is jointly staffed by prison guards and public health workers.

Milat murdered seven backpackers - five from the UK and Germany and two Australians - between 1989 and 1993 in the Belanglo State Forest, south west of Sydney.

Convicted in 1996, Milat left Goulburn Supermax once for a brief stay in Goulburn Hospital after cutting off his own finger and once to attend a court appearance near Newcastle.

More Stories

editors picks ivan milat true crime australia

Top Stories

    Boy, 14, charged over Northern Rivers crime spree

    premium_icon Boy, 14, charged over Northern Rivers crime spree

    Crime POLICE arrested the boy after a foot pursuit, but a second person managed to escape.

    Everyone, from children to pensioners now using ice

    premium_icon Everyone, from children to pensioners now using ice

    Crime An inquiry into the drug ice has begun in Lismore

    G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    premium_icon G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    News "We will not be reheating frozen plated meals”

    How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    premium_icon How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    Council News Lismore council set to reveal 10-year plan for rates