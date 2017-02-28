Backpacker caught with LSD in Nimbin

A UNITED Kingdom backpacker has been arrested for possession of Lysergic Acid (LSD).

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command Police said on Thursday police saw the 21-year-old UK man interact and make an exchange with a man known for drug supply offences in Cullen Street Nimbin.

Police stopped the man soon after and advised him of their intention to search him.

The man reached into his underwear and pulled out a small clear resealable bag containing a pink coloured fruit tingle.

The man made admissions to police about the item being infused with Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD).

The man was issued a field court attendance notice for possess a prohibited drug and will face Lismore Local Court next month.