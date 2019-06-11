Backline size a big plus for the Turkeys

Kyogle's Brock Westerman on the run for Northern Rivers in the NSW Country Championships.

Kyogle's Brock Westerman on the run for Northern Rivers in the NSW Country Championships. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

KYOGLE is building around size and speed in its backline, having won its sixth game in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at the week-end.

Centres Marty Ferguson and Sam Nicholson along with wingers Brock Westerman and Eddie O'Connor all scored tries in a 26-18 win over Evans Head.

Ferguson and Westerman are as big as most forwards in the competition while O'Connor is proving to be a talent on the wing with his pace.

The Turkeys are fourth on the ladder and still have top try-scoring centre Thomas McGrady to come back into the side.

Former Australian rugby sevens and Gold Coast Titans fullback Shannon Walker has returned to the club this season and is doing a great job by not overplaying his hand.

They have also bolstered their stocks by adding Lionel Johnson and Sam Saville to the bench.

The forwards are proving to be tough and everything you expect from a Kyogle pack.

It shapes as a big fortnight for the Turkeys, who will host defending premiers Tweed Coast this weekend before an away game against competition leaders Ballina.

Tweed Coast were thumped 44-6 by Murwillumbah on Sunday and are fifth on the ladder.

Byron Bay and Cudgen are one point behind the Raiders and have big games this weekend.

The Red Devils will aim for a third straight win they host Northern United while Cudgen are on the road against Casino.

The Hornets had their best win of the season with a 22-18 victory over Ballina at the weekend at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

LADDER

Ballina 16

Murwillumbah 16

Casino 16

Kyogle 14

Tweed Coast 12

Cudgen 11

Byron Bay 11

Northern United 8

Marist Brothers 8

Mullumbimby 6

Evans Head 2