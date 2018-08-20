Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The German restaurant has decided to ban kids because parents
The German restaurant has decided to ban kids because parents "cannot control their children". Picture: Facebook.
Parenting

Backlash over restaurant's controversial child ban

by Alexandra Deabler
20th Aug 2018 9:47 AM

A GERMAN restaurant has imposed a ban on children during dinnertime after several incidents involving unsupervised youths left the restaurant damaged.

Owner of Oma's Küche - or Grandma's Kitchen - in Cologne, Rudolf Markl, told DW.com he WAs turning his restaurant into "an oasis of peace" after reaching his breaking point with parents who do not watch their children.

Mr Markl said he decided to ban patrons under 14 after 5pm after becoming increasingly frustrated with parents who "cannot control their children," he said to DW.

"We have somehow reached that point where you say, 'This just can't go on like this'," he told the DPA news agency, noting that the breaking point came when several unsupervised children damaged antique photo stands that were used to decorate the restaurant.

According to Mr Markl, children at the restaurant frequently bother other quests by pulling on tablecloths and throwing wine glasses at the tables.

 

Many people have expressed their dismay with the no children after 5pm blanket ban. Picture: Facebook
Many people have expressed their dismay with the no children after 5pm blanket ban. Picture: Facebook

 

"(Parents) acknowledge it with a smile, keep on eating, and don't care at all," he said.

Mr Markl's decision has sparked criticism online, but the owner claims his customers are happier with the new rules.

One who is not in favour of the decision is Lars Schwarz, the head of the Hotel and Restaurant in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

"In this state we aim to be friendly to children," he told DW.

Germany's Anti-discrimination Office said Mr Markl may also face legal action over his decision.

"The arguments such as the higher noise level that would disturb the guests are not necessarily enough for a wholesale ban on children below a certain age," said the office's head, Bernhard Franke, warning that the business was risking a legal action from clients.

According to Mr Franke, a better policy would be to ask disruptive parents and their children to leave the restaurant, DW reported.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
child ban editors picks restaurant

Top Stories

    Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    premium_icon Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    News THE hero mates of a young Ballina surfer will today receive bravery medals after rescuing him from a shark attack at Lighthouse Beach in 2016.

    UPDATE: Fire conditions ease after 'huge response'

    UPDATE: Fire conditions ease after 'huge response'

    Environment 2000ha bushfire at Ellangowan near Casino is still being controlled

    PHOTOS: Dragon boats take over Ballina

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Dragon boats take over Ballina

    News 14 teams took advantage of the fantastic weather for major event

    8 men, 5 trucks, 52 bales of hay: Helping out in 'war zone'

    premium_icon 8 men, 5 trucks, 52 bales of hay: Helping out in 'war zone'

    News Northern Rivers councils help farmers in drought areas

    Local Partners