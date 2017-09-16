Backlash over rainbow icons

RAINBOW CONNECTION: Diana Roberts posted this photo on Nimbin Hook Ups of council workers painting over the rainbow crossing.

RAINBOW gestures in support of marriage equality have received backlash as the debate ramps up on social media.

It comes as postal votes on same sex marriage start arriving in people's letterboxes.

Facebook comments are rolling in over a number of community and council pages in retaliation or support of Lismore City Council's actions towards rainbow campaigns.

Most notably being their decision to raise a flag outside council chambers in a show of support for marriage equality.

"Why is this rag being flown, but not the ANF (Australian National Flag)? Disgusting,” Nick McRae wrote.

"The ANF is to be flown in precedence of all other flags at government buildings. "This is disgusting behaviour from a pack of leftist bed wetters.”

While others went as far to slam council stating they had no business campaigning for issues like this.

"Lismore Council should stick to it's charter and it does NOT include campaigning for this or any other issue,” Bill Slade said.

Meanwhile in Nimbin, the council's actions seemed to contradict those occurring at the chambers as work began to restore a rainbow painted pedestrian crossing to reflect the Roads and Maritime Services regulations.

Lentil Flower said "it's a difficult crossing to see and the guerrilla rainbow painting truly improved visibility and added piquancy to the culture and aesthetics of our village.”

Lismore City Council's Gary Murphy said council didn't "want to stifle freedom of expression” however they have rules they must follow.

"We appreciate the sentiment we are seeing in the community, and that the Nimbin crossing is a reflection of strong community expression,” Mr Murphy said.

The council will soon be consulting with the local community about a rainbow structure in the Lismore CBD following a resolution in November 2016.

"While we are committed to creating a rainbow structure within the Lismore CBD, we must first ensure we have the proper approvals in place before we can begin our community consultation,” Mr Murphy said.

"Keeping people safe and adhering to Australian standards has to be at the forefront of our minds.”