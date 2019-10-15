Backlash over Mcleod's Daughters ticket prices

Australia's most popular rural drama McLeod's Daughters is holding an unprecedented one show only reunion event in Lismore.

WHILE some fans are excited about the McLeod's Daughters cast bringing their a show to Lismore, many have expressed their astonishment at the cost of attending.

Fans of the show have been invited to join original cast members when they come to Lismore City Hall on December 5.

But with tickets starting at $227.66, some fans have been left feeling underwhelmed at the announcement.

Sharon Pratten said: "At $227+ a ticket I can't see too many locals lining up for tickets. So much for their promise to give back to struggling rural communities....show me a struggling farmer or Lismore locals who can afford that price for a ticket, and just before Christmas too".

Elizabeth Dwyer said: "I was excited then disappointed at the price. Maybe Channel 9 should live broadcast it to Rappville pub and do a fundraiser there".

Man Dy: "Would love to go but wow bit expensive when ya need to feed your family".

Lesley Plim: "Would have loved to attend but for that price no thanks".

Judy McLean-Balderi: "Would absolutely love to go but a little pricey for a couple to go to".

Not everyone was taken aback by the price though.

Golden Supper tickets, which gets you entry to a private party with cast after the show, have already sold out, despite the $375.66 price tag.

Ticketseller Eventbrite also lists Backstage VIP tickets, at $284.58 a pop, as sold out.

Not bad given tickets went on sale at 9am this morning.