Back to the future for posties with electric bikes

SEEING posties on pushbikes delivering mail around Ballina might seem like a step back to the past - but it's a move forward to the future.

The Ballina Delivery Centre was the first in the region to have the new custom-built electric assisted mail bicycles in the region, with three of them doing rounds in Ballina.

And postie Craig Thompson, who lives in East Ballina, loves them.

He has been a postie for 25 years and said the pushbike was more manoeuvrable than the motorbike and was also quiet so it "didn't upset the dogs”.

He is a keen cyclist outside of work - it's not unusual for him to knock off and jump on his road bike to clock up another 30 or so kilometres.

So he was quick to volunteer to use one of the new pushbikes in Ballina.

And being able to wear a cyclists' helmet rather than a motorbike helmet made his delivery work more comfortable he said.

A button on the handlebar kicks in the electric motor, when required, and the battery is charged up overnight on the speed-limited bicycles.

Ballina's Delivery Centre manager, Eric Dries, said all the posties using the electric-assisted bikes were volunteers.

They've been in use for about two months and carry the same amount of mail as a motorbike, but the rounds have been adjusted to suit topography.

Mr Dries said the new bikes also would create more employment opportunities.