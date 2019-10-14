Back to back wins for Le-Ba in team surfing event

SHREDDING THE COMPETITION: Pro Junior Champion Nyxie Ryan's sublime surfing helped Le-Ba's the five-member tag-team crew win the Northern NSW regional finals for the Battle of the Boardriders.

SHREDDING THE COMPETITION: Pro Junior Champion Nyxie Ryan's sublime surfing helped Le-Ba's the five-member tag-team crew win the Northern NSW regional finals for the Battle of the Boardriders. ETHANSMITH

SUBLIME surfing in punchy 1.2m beach-breaks propelled Le-Ba Boardriders to take back to back wins in the Australian Boardriders Battle for the northern NSW qualifier event.

Le-Ba (Lennox / Ballina) Boardriders put in a determined effort in the five surfer tag-team event, which comprised surfers James Wood, 33, Mikey McDonagh, 18 (open men), Nyxie Ryan, 17 (open women) her brother Dembe, 14 (junior boy), and Marcus Aboody, 40 (senior surfer), at the 2019/20 nudie Australian Boardriders Battle.

Wood said each surfer pulled out all the stops when it mattered to help the club focus on the event in which time-management can be as critical as wave-riding to ensure three of the six scoring waves of the final going into the excellent range (eight points and above).

"It's a five-person tag event and was a real team efforts as we had a real depth of talent,” he said.

"We all had experience, although it was Dembe's first team event, but his sister has done this four years running.

"The trick was not to overcomplicate it, we just got out there and surfed.”

Wood said the team should all be really proud of how they surfed.

"With the exception of Marcus and I, we had a pretty young team and they all rose to the occasion,” he said.

"Le-Ba came second in 2017, so bring on the finals at Newcastle and the $25,000 for the club which comes first.”

Now in its seventh season, the it's the country's biggest grassroots boardriders event, involving more than 60 of Australia's best surfing clubs and $110,000 in prize money.

Event runner-up Coffs Harbour showed moments of brilliance over the event with exciting performances from former World Championship Tour surfer and Coffs Harbour president Lee Winkler, Jayke Sharp and Ethan Stocks, but were unable to catch Le-Ba in the final.

Both teams will join third-place finisher Kingscliff Boardriders at the National Final.

