Back in the Nick of time in NRRRL

FORWARD PROGRESS: Ballina prop Nick Ritter shapes to pass in the NRRRL. Rutter will return to the team against Tweed Coast at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

IT will be a timely return for Ballina front-rower Nick Ritter when the Seagulls host the defending premiers Tweed Coast in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Sunday.

The Raiders' forward pack blew Ballina off the park at the same ground in the grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, last year.

The Seagulls returned serve in the first game on the Tweed Coast this season and tomorrow they will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of their 1969 premiership-winning team.

Ritter has emerged as arguably the best front-rower in the competition this year, adding more aggression to a skill set highlighted by his late offload.

"It will be a really hard game and an indication of where we're at and what we need to work on,” Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon said.

"Phil Crosby has had a big few weeks in the front row and we have Nick back now; Kel Sheather isn't far off with his wrist, either.”

Sheather and his family will be part of the anniversary celebrations.

His grandfather, Tony Koellner, played hooker in that team while his father Mick Sheather won grand finals at the club in 1989 and 1993.

Eight players from the 1969 team will present first grade with their jerseys Sunday.

"We'll have guys like Robbie Murdoch, Joe Morris, Greg Quinn, Curly Adams, Harvey Kay and Tony here for the anniversary,” Ballina president Al Perry said.

"Tony is Kel's grandfather and Mick (Sheather) kicked the winning penalty goal from the other side of halfway and scored all the points in the 1989 grand final.

"Ballina played as Rovers and won a premiership in 1961 but 1969 was the first one under the Seagulls banner.

"I remember watching it as a 12-year-old and Casino were a red-hot side that year and expected to win it. Ballina was coached by John Wicks and he only died in the past few years.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

Ballina: Fullback Oliver Regan; wingers Liam Anderson, Rhys Riches; centres Ray Buchanan, Zac Beecher; five-eighth Jamie Lyon; halfback Jess Perry; props Andrew Bracek, Nick Ritter; hooker Michael Dwane; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Jack Durheim; lock Hayden Hansen

Tweed Coast: Fullback Daniel Ross; wingers Harrison Bell, Brandon Matthews; centres Dom Murray, Guy Lanston; five-eighth Harley Peachey; halfback Oliver Singh; props Conor Hickey, Kyle Patience; hooker Dan Willoughby; second-rowers Kalani Hensby; Scott McLennan; lock Jamie Donaldson.

In other NRRRL games:

Casino has its old boys day when it plays Evans Head at Queen Elizabeth Park today. Junior games this morning before first grade at 2.45pm tomorrow

Byron Bay hosts Murwillumbah Sunday.

Brothers play Kyogle at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Mullumbimby is at home to Cudgen.

NRRRL LADDER

Ballina 28

Murwillumbah 24

Casino 22

Byron Bay 21

Tweed Coast 20

Cudgen 19

Kyogle 16

Northern United 14

Mullumbimby 12

Marist Brothers 10

Evans Head 4