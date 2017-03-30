Back alley will be popping thanks to indigenous street artists

THIS May, one of Byron Bay's most notorious 'dead spaces' will be invigorated by Popped Creative: a new, innovative collective that has an inspired vision for the future of arts and culture in our region.

In just one week, a team of Byron Bay's most talented street artists will transform 'Surf Alley', the tired laneway in Johnson Street that has previously been used as nothing more than a pedestrian thoroughfare and hotspot for late-night anti-social behaviour.

Popped Creative is Byron Bay's newest events and creative services firm. Popped is collaborating with a team headed by local artists Austin and Nitsua, on the transformational project, which will be celebrated on May 19-20 with an urban laneway activation event encompassing live art, street food, a bar, music, cool lighting, green walls, bespoke sustainable furniture, a talks and ideas program, and much more.

The event creates a platform for emerging artists who would not otherwise have an opportunity to engage with the local community. The Fresh Air Gallery is a live street art gallery that will auction the finished artworks on Instagram at the end of the night, raising money for a charity of the gallery's choice, along with Popped's chosen beneficiary, the Byron Community Theatre, for its much needed upgrades.

"This is the first of its kind for Byron,” enthuses Creative Director Abbie Gibson. "We are bringing the gallery to the street, and making the arts more accessible for the wider community. It also gives our artists an opportunity to make money from their art, and garner exposure that will generate future opportunities. We are passionate about arts and culture, and want to see our local arts community thrive.”

Marketing and media manager Liesel Arden said: "This is very much a local project with international ambitions. Our goal is to lead a new and exciting direction for regional arts; Byron Bay is the perfect place to set the precedent. As a community we can demonstrate to a global audience that there is a new generation of regional arts that are world-class, ethical, and viable all at the same time.”

Award-winning, celebrated restaurant chain Three Blue Ducks will be serving stylish street food at the event.

The full program will be distributed leading up to the event.