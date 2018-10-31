Bachelors and bachelorettes look for love

Willow Love, of Lismore, is participating the Northern Star's search for the most eligible Bachelor/Bachelorette in the Northern Rivers.

THERE is no shortage of eligible singles in the region willing to take a risk and put themselves out there in the pursuit of love.

These courageous men and women range from their 20s to their late 40s and work in all industries, but they all have one thing in common - they are looking for someone they can truly connect with.

And despite how we might analyse every move on The Bachelor, Married at First Site or the Bachelorette, in reality many contestants must go on with a small glimmer of hope that that magical spark in that special someone and will ignite, albeit in front of an audience of thousands.

The Northern Star asked its readers to come forward if they were single and hoping to find a partner.

These participants have nominated themselves to be part of a series of articles which focus on the region's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

And interestingly many of our contestants were drawn to the opportunity for the same reasons.

Today we have featured the profiles of two of those contestants who are serious about finding someone special.

Willow Love, of Lismore, said she had been tagged so many times by friends that she eventually agreed to participate in the spirit of adventure and optimism.

The local barista said her friends had been so encouraging and made comments that she should get involved in dating more, but the busy 29-year-old said she was serious about the type of person she is looking for.

"I don't do Tinder or anything,” she said.

"I am kind of old, fashioned where I would like to meet someone and go on a regular date.

"I like to meet someone in person.”

Ms Love said she felt that meeting in a relaxed, positive environment rather than a pub was preferrable.

"I like travelling, I like going for bushwalks and mountain hikes and things like that.”

Ms Love said that she had travelled to Thailand, Bali, Fiji and was about to head over to New Zealand.

"I do like to travel and I would like someone who would like to travel more.”

Former professional tennis player Brendon Moore echoed Ms Love's sentiments highlighting that his preferred date was something low key, relaxed and casual such as a picnic.

The 32-year old runs his own business as a professional tennis coach and enjoys days at the beach and having fun with his 3-year-old son.

He said a good weekend for him would be a weekend in the sun taking advantage of the natural beauty of the region.

"Its probably a lot easier to meet people on social media and stuff, I tend to stick clear of that sort of thing.

"I use social media mainly for business purposes rather than personal purposes.

"I would much prefer to run into someone or meet someone face to face and interact with them that way rather than through a social media.”

When asked if he watched the shows Brendon laughed and said he had paid attention to the shows, including that he had also been in the running for Married at First sight.

But for Brendon ultimately it comes down to family and to being able to find that connection in honest genuine way.