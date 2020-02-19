Menu
Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow appeared on the 2019 season of The Bachelorette. Image supplied by Channel 10.
Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow appeared on the 2019 season of The Bachelorette. Image supplied by Channel 10.
Bachelorette contestant’s Noosa unit for sale

19th Feb 2020 7:02 AM

DISGRACED Noosa Shire Councillor and reality television contestant Jess Glasgow is selling an apartment he owns in the seaside retreat.

Glasgow made headlines across the country following his fleeting appearance on The Bachelorette last year and became the subject of a formal investigation.

Jess Glasgow and 2019 Bachelorette Angie Kent. Picture supplied by Channel 10.
Jess Glasgow and 2019 Bachelorette Angie Kent. Picture supplied by Channel 10.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Noosa Heads has hit the market with a $550,000 price tag.

The property is currently used as an investment, with an existing Airbnb income with immediate returns, and low Body Corporate fees for Noosa of $1800 a year.

A unit in this complex at 26 Katharina St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.
A unit in this complex at 26 Katharina St, Noosa Heads, is for sale.

It features a covered terrace and is within walking distance to Hastings Street, Main Beach and Noosa Junction.

The apartment comes fully furnished and well presented.

Inside the unit at in Katharina St, Noosa Heads, which is for sale.
Inside the unit at in Katharina St, Noosa Heads, which is for sale.

Glasgow was sent home before the rose ceremony in the second episode of the dating show, after being accused of making several inappropriate comments about fellow Sunshine Coast local Angie Kent.

There’s plenty of room in the kitchen to prepare a meal for a loved one.
There’s plenty of room in the kitchen to prepare a meal for a loved one.

The mayor of Noosa asked him to resign from council and referred him to the Office of the Independent Assessor for breaches of the Councillors Code of Conduct.

An official verdict from the misconduct investigation is yet to be announced.

Glasgow remains a Councillor with the Noosa Shire Council.

The unit comes with a balcony.
The unit comes with a balcony.

Originally published as Bachelorette contestant's Noosa unit for sale

