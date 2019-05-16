Star flashes G-string in wild outfit

Reality star Elora Murger has turned heads at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week - in a racy cut-out jumpsuit that most definitely demanded attention.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant rocked the daring design featuring multiple straps running across her tanned back and thighs at the week-long Sydney event yesterday.

She also accidentally flashed her flesh coloured G-string in the risque design, thanks to its backless cut that dipped all the way to her upper thigh.

Bachelor in Paradise star rocked quite possibly the most outrageous outfit at this year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Picture: Matrix

As well as flashing her undies, the bold design also showed off her detailed body tattoo that snakes down the side of her body.

The outrageous outfit didn't faze Elora, as she owned the bondage-inspired outfit, pulling sultry poses over her shoulder for the camera.

The 28-year-old finished the look with bright white pair of cowboy boots and appeared to channel the infamous words uttered about her "oozing sex" on the Channel 10 show earlier this year.

Despite raving about her "killer outfit" - made by designer, I.AM.GIA - on her Instagram, the three-time contestant on the Australian Bachelor series looked cold in the chilly May weather, hugging her body with her arms.

Despite raving about her daring cut-out jumpsuit, she didn’t appear to be immune from the cold May weather. Picture: Matrix

Thankfully, later photos show the star - who is best known for being brutally rejected multiple times on TV - eventually found a black bomber jacket to help keep her warm.

Her followers loved the look, drowning her with praise for the "hawt" outfit.

"Damn girl!" one said.

"You're smokin hot," another remarked.

Someone else said: "Lookin fire as usual."

The racy ensemble flashed more than just the flesh, revealing her nude G-string and body tattoo. Picture: Matrix

While many left her with fire emojis over the wild fashion week choice.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au