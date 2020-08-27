Bachelor Locky Gilbert reveals nerves while filming

From his most nerve-racking moment filming The Bachelor to what it’s really like dating 20 women, Locky Gilbert answers all our questions.

Why did you decide to become The Bachelor?

I've never really taken a minute to slow down and focus solely on a relationship, so I thought this would be a great opportunity to find the perfect someone. Why not?

The Bachelor Locky Gilbert opens up on love, life and reality television.

How did you find the experience? Emotionally challenging, but extremely rewarding. It was fun, exciting, crazy and one of the best things I've ever done. I am so happy that I was so vulnerable, and it paid off, I am now the happiest guy in the world.

Did you find love on the show? I did, and I cannot explain how happy I am right now. I am so in love it hurts, and my love grows every day.

How have you coped keeping it all a secret since filming? It's been pretty easy, thanks to lockdown. I also am a pretty private person in general, so I am used to keeping things to myself.

What is the most challenging and why; an immunity challenge on Survivor or dating 20 women on The Bachelor? They both present their own challenges. An immunity challenge is all physical and mental, and requires a lot of determination, whereas The Bachelor is extremely emotional. You have to be present and make sure you are giving everyone the time they deserve.

Locky Gilbert on Australian Survivor.

What makes you laugh the most? I'm a pretty jovial person, I mostly laugh when I'm happy and I'm happiest spending time with my loved ones.

What is your most controversial opinion? I'm not a huge fan of chocolate. Give me Allens Snakes.

Where did you grow up? I grew up in Murray Bridge, South Australia, and moved to Perth when I was 17. My upbringing was very fast and loose, I grew up in a small country town, I could stay up as late as I wanted, and I wouldn't change it for the world. I grew up riding motorbikes, having huge birthday parties, bonfires, my upbringing was fun.

Biggest lesson you learned from Survivor? Only trust the person you can 100 per cent rely on, with no doubt in mind.

What advice would you give future contestants on how to stand out? Do something different. Rosemary dressed as a penguin and that sure got my attention!

What was the most nerve-racking moment during filming of The Bachelor? The first night for sure, that was really intimidating.

Locky Gilbert begins his search for love on 10s dating series, The Bachelor. Picture: Supplied/10

How many of the women did you make a really strong connection with? Everyone was beautiful in their own way, and so I tried to speak to everyone and take time to get to know them all. I made so many strong connections and hope that all the girls find happiness, they deserve it.

What is the most surprising thing that goes on behind the scenes? The production team works so hard to make the show as impressive as it is. The planning, the logistics, the flowers, the candles, it's an incredible process.

Anything you learned through the experience? In particular, completely be yourself in a relationship and if you're with the right person, you're going to get on no matter what. And that if you let your emotions out, people aren't going to judge you, they'll be there for you.

Do you want to have children? 100 per cent.

Originally published as Bachelor Locky Gilbert reveals most nerve wracking moment of filming