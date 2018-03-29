Bachelor in Paradise star’s regret: ‘I broke my own heart’

BACHELOR In Paradise contestant Florence Moerenhout provided the first upset of the season on Monday's episode, when she sent Davey Lloyd packing in favour of Jake Ellis.

Now, the Dutch beauty has hinted that she regrets her decision in an Instagram post suggesting she's gained a new perspective on her suitors from watching the show.

Moerenhout went on a date with Ellis during Monday's episode, the pair kissing passionately under a waterfall - but by date's end, she said she was losing interest in the Gold Coast playboy who she'd previously "hooked up with" outside of the show.

Sparks were flying with the energetic Lloyd, which made her decision to send him home all the more surprising.

Davey looked heartbroken.

"Watching this episode was quite tough for me, especially as I saw lots of things that I didn't see in the moment when I was there," Moerenhout said on Instagram this week.

"Things that were said, things that were done, things that Davey said, things that Jake said... all sorts of stuff that I missed. Please understand that when you're in the middle of it all things are less obvious than when you're watching us from the couch. Making decisions is SO HARD in an environment like that, especially under pressure and I can only hope that I was doing the right thing," she wrote.

"Nevertheless I broke my own heart a little when I sent this absolutely amazing guy home and I'd like to say a big thank you to @davey_lloyd for the time we spent together and the memories that were made - like the plastic flowers in this photo from the bach in paradise art department that he stole and gave to me at the cocktail party (I had to put them back in the bushes after). Lol bless you. You make my heart smile. You're the best and you have a heart of gold. Nothing but love for you you little whirlwind."

Florence gave Jake her first rose - but will their romance continue?

Moerenhout's Instagram confession has nothing on that of ousted contestant Brett Moore, who this week slammed the show for "putting production over humanity" and portraying him as a "s**t bloke".

Moore did not receive a rose during the first rose ceremony after it emerged that he had a girlfriend back at home - fellow Bach alumni Stephanie Boulton, who was slated to appear later in the season.

Both Moore and Boulton claimed they had been upfront about their relationship status to producers, while WB, the production company behind Bachelor In Paradise, stated that the pair had presented as single and their relationship was only discovered once filming was underway.

Bachelor In Paradise continues 7:30pm Monday on Ten.