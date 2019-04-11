Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex and Ritchie's emotional discussion was aired unedited.
Alex and Ritchie's emotional discussion was aired unedited.
TV

Ten slammed for airing ‘personal’ chat

11th Apr 2019 8:53 AM

Channel 10 has been slammed for airing Alex Nation and Richie Strahan's raw discussion on Bachelor In Paradise Australia.

The heavily promoted chat was the first time the former couple had seen each other since their breakup over a year ago.

In their nine-minute conversation, which was aired unedited and uncensored, the two hinted at a bombshell secret behind their "grubby" split but never revealed the exact details that frustrated some viewers.

Twitter

Others felt they knew exactly what Alex and Richie were discussing and lashed out at Channel 10 for airing something so personal.

Twitter

Bachelor In Paradise Australia host Osher Gunsberg live tweets each episode, and last night he found himself having to defend the decision to air the heated conversation.

Twitter

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10

More Stories

bachelor in paradise channel 10 entertainment reality tv television

Top Stories

    Young mum was living her dream when tragedy struck again

    premium_icon Young mum was living her dream when tragedy struck again

    News A FUNDRAISING event hopes to help family dealing with tragic loss.

    'The town looks like it's closed for business'

    premium_icon 'The town looks like it's closed for business'

    Council News Lennox Head business owners call for end to one-way traffic trial

    42,500 Splendour tickets on sale today

    premium_icon 42,500 Splendour tickets on sale today

    Business That's 7,500 more than last year