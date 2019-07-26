Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bachelorette star getting breast reduction surgery
Bachelorette star getting breast reduction surgery
Celebrity

Bach star undergoes breast reduction

by Hannah Paine
26th Jul 2019 7:00 PM

Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen has confirmed she is undergoing a breast reduction after previously revealing she hated her large implants.

Oetjen vowed last year to have her implants taken out or reduced after getting them a decade earlier as part of a bid to impress her boyfriend at the time.

She shared on Instagram that she would be going under the knife this week and slammed people who had been critical of her appearance.

After first appearing on Tim Robards' season of The Bachelo r, Oetjen shocked fans with her changed appearance on Bachelor in Paradise last year.

Her new look also puzzled the reality show's contestants, with Florence Alexandra comparing her to "Malibu Barbie" and claiming "her face doesn't really move".

Oetjen in 2013.
Oetjen in 2013.

R ELATED: Bachelorette Ali Oetjen's tearful meltdown

Confirming her reduction would take place this week, Oetjen said she had felt wounded by people's comments about her implants.

"I'm having my breast reduction in two days on Friday and will document my experience," Oetjen wrote on her Instagram story.

"To everyone that said they're too big, you hurt my feelings. To myself, I will never change my body for someone else. The lesson learnt when I was strongest."

The reality star also shared a boomerang video of herself on Friday in a hospital gown, writing that she was "going in" for her surgery.

After months of speculation Oetjen confirmed last year she had implants but said they were at odds with the "really healthy and positive body image" she wanted to promote for other women.

 

Oetjen’s message to the haters.
Oetjen’s message to the haters.

 

The star going into surgery.
The star going into surgery.

RELATED: Bachelorette Ali Oetjen launches surprising new career

Oetjen also told The Daily Telegraph she had her lips done "ages ago" but wouldn't get them done again.

"I would only ever have plastic surgery again to get my breast implants removed. I do not like my boobs," she said.

Oetjen said women should only consider getting plastic surgery if it was for themselves. She also claimed her implants now meant she was "completely misunderstood" by men.

"I definitely don't want a man who is just attracted to my boobs," she said.

Boyfriend Taite Radley, who she met on The Bachelorette, has previously said he supports her decision and was by her side as she underwent surgery this week.

 

Oetjen regrets her implants
Oetjen regrets her implants

More Stories

ali oetjen breast reduction plastic surgery the bachelorette

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Who is the cheekiest baby on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the cheekiest baby on the Northern Rivers?

    Parenting HUNDREDS of proud parents have nominated their bub for cutest baby, and we couldn't decide, so it's up to you.

    Find some eclectic treasures at unicorn sale

    premium_icon Find some eclectic treasures at unicorn sale

    Business A clearance auction has almost 600 eclectic items for sale

    New restaurant with food so good they sold out on day one

    premium_icon New restaurant with food so good they sold out on day one

    News The cuisine is healthy, pure and heart warming food for the soul

    5 reasons why Byron doesn't care what Evans Head thinks

    premium_icon 5 reasons why Byron doesn't care what Evans Head thinks

    Life Knock yourselves out Evans, everybody wants a piece of Byron Bay