Babysitter's dangerous driving charges discharged

A BABYSITTER who was behind the wheel of a car involved in a head-on crash that killed a four-year-old girl has been discharged of dangerous driving offences.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, appeared before the court today flanked by loved ones as Magistrate Michael Dakin ruled she would be discharged of dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The four-year-old's parents, policeman Sergeant Steve and Michelle Underhill were tearful outside Byron Bay Local Court supported by family, senior police and friends after the proceedings, which have been adjourned to Lismore Local Court in October.

The charges against Matthews now stand as negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Matthews has yet to enter a plea for the charges.