21°
News

Babysitter's dangerous driving charges discharged

Courteney Pearl Matthews arrives at Byron Bay Local Court Friday, September 1.
Courteney Pearl Matthews arrives at Byron Bay Local Court Friday, September 1. Claudia Jambor
Claudia Jambor
by

A BABYSITTER who was behind the wheel of a car involved in a head-on crash that killed a four-year-old girl has been discharged of dangerous driving offences.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, appeared before the court today flanked by loved ones as Magistrate Michael Dakin ruled she would be discharged of dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

 

The four-year-old's parents, policeman Sergeant Steve and Michelle Underhill were tearful outside Byron Bay Local Court supported by family, senior police and friends after the proceedings, which have been adjourned to Lismore Local Court in October.

The charges against Matthews now stand as negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Matthews has yet to enter a plea for the charges.

Lismore Northern Star
iPhone 8 for you? What we know about Apple's big launch date

iPhone 8 for you? What we know about Apple's big launch date

TECHNOLOGY giant Apple has confirmed its worst kept secret: when it will launch the new iPhones

Martin case adjourned until Monday

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

More than 110 witnesses are expected to be called in the case

Shark Shield and nets to line North Coast beaches

OFFSHORE: This 2.32m male white shark was caught at Lennox Head Beach on August 4 on a drumline.

Shark Shield and nets on agenda for North Coast beaches.

Excessive surcharges on credit cards to discontinue from today

Excessive surcharges on credit cards are now a thing of the past.

Smaller businesses were granted extra time to prepare for the ban

Local Partners