Babysitter to face higher court over fatal crash charges

Casino babysitter Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, arrives at Byron Bay Local Court Friday, September 1. Claudia Jambor
A CASINO woman involved in a crash that killed a four-year-old girl is expected to make a plea to charges against her next month.　

Elle Underhill died after a car driven her babysitter, Courteney Pearl Matthews crashed head-on with an oncoming car on the Bruxner Highway on the outskirts of Casino on December 18, 2015.

A magistrate ruled to drop Ms Matthews' initial charges of dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm last September due to insufficient evidence for the more serious charges.

Ms Matthews now faces lesser charges of negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm.　

At Lismore Local Court today, Ms Matthews was flanked by loved ones in the gallery as her lawyer, Monique Hannigan waived committal for an additional charge of cause bodily harm by misconduct. This essentially means Ms Matthews will go directly to trial in the District Court for this charge.

Magistrate David Heilpern ruled Ms Matthews would be arraigned at Lismore District Court on March 7.

The families of Elle Underhill and Ms Matthews sat on opposite sides of the gallery during Tuesday's proceedings.　

An appeal to proceed with the dangerous driving charges, which can carry up to 10 years jail, has been made to The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will continue in the District Court.

