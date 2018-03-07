Babysitter faces new charge in road death case

Update 12.11pm: A WOMAN accused of causing a crash in which a four-year-old girl died faces a fresh charge of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, was due to be arraigned before Lismore District Court today, but the new charge was added and the arraignment adjourned.

Ms Matthews also faces a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death and awaits consideration of medical evidence before finding out if she faces a charge of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Ms Matthews has been accused of causing the head-on crash which killed 4-year-old Elle Underhill - who she was babysitting - on the Bruxner Highway near Casino on December 18, 2015.

She is now expected to be arraigned before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, March 28.

