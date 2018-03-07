Menu
Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, faces new charges at Lismore Couthouse. Photo: Northern Star
Crime

Babysitter faces new charge in road death case

Liana Turner
by
7th Mar 2018 9:10 AM

Update 12.11pm: A WOMAN accused of causing a crash in which a four-year-old girl died faces a fresh charge of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, was due to be arraigned before Lismore District Court today, but the new charge was added and the arraignment adjourned.

Ms Matthews also faces a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death and awaits consideration of medical evidence before finding out if she faces a charge of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Ms Matthews has been accused of causing the head-on crash which killed 4-year-old Elle Underhill - who she was babysitting - on the Bruxner Highway near Casino on December 18, 2015.

She is now expected to be arraigned before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, March 28.

 

story 9.10am: A CASINO woman charged with causing a crash which killed a four-year-old girl will face court today.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, is expected to be arraigned on her charges of dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm at Lismore District Court today.

The babysitter was involved in a head-on crash on the Bruxner Highway near Casino on December 18, 2015.

Four-year-old Elle Underhill, who was travelling in Ms Matthews' car, was killed in the crash.

Lismore Northern Star
