Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Baby’s miraculous plane crash survival

by Ben Hill, The Sun
16th Oct 2020 8:20 PM

 

A baby has miraculously survived a horror plane crash that killed his parents, after being found in the arms of his heroic mother.

The plane crashed in Ubate, Colombia on Tuesday, and the accident claimed the lives of Mayerly Diaz Rojas, her husband Fabio Grandas and their son's nanny, Nuris Maza.

Mr Grandas, who was piloting the plan, was a well-known doctor in the Colombian capital of Bogota.

Martin, the couple's son, survived the plane crash and is being treated in hospital.

Rescuers found Ms Rojas still cradling her baby after dying in the crash, having used her body to shield the infant.

 

In a statement, the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority expressed their "solidarity with the families of the victims".

They added that "a baby, who was also travelling in the aeroplane, is being attended at this time in an assistance centre".

The HK 2335-G plane crashed during a flight between Santa Marta and Guaymaral.

Martin is reported to be in a stable condition, and is being treated at the Fundacion Santa Fe de Bogota University Hospital according to local media reports.

The aviation authority are investigating the crash.

 

 

In the statement, they said, "According to initial information, the aeroplane had all of its technical documentation up to date."

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Video footage shows the moment shocked locals stand around the crash site.

A man appears to detach something from the aeroplane and hands it another wearing a green helmet who walks away with the item.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Baby's miraculous plane crash survival

More Stories

crash offbeat plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON YOUR BIKE: Passage of Bill paves the way for rail trail

        Premium Content ON YOUR BIKE: Passage of Bill paves the way for rail trail

        News The passage of legislation enabling the first stage of the Casino to Murwillumbah rail trail has been met with ‘huge relief’

        Better get a lawyer: Developer takes council to court

        Premium Content Better get a lawyer: Developer takes council to court

        News $48 million development will be fought out in the Land and Environment Court

        Underdog ‘band of brothers’ confident of NRRRL win

        Premium Content Underdog ‘band of brothers’ confident of NRRRL win

        Sport MARIST Brothers are confident they can beat powerhouse Ballina in three NRRRL...

        Live music and local artists return to Northern Rivers venue

        Premium Content Live music and local artists return to Northern Rivers venue

        News After a COVID lay-off, music is starting to make its way back into venues around...