Baby's due date puts drug trial on ice

A woman facing 44 charges in relation to a substantial drug and gun dealing operation has had her case in the Lismore postponed.

A PREGNANT woman facing trial for firearm and drug dealing offences will have her trial postponed because it clashes with her baby's due date.

Vanessa Ross, 37, is facing 44 charges in relation to a substantial drug and gun dealing operation which police broke apart in early 2015.

Police allege the Queensland woman supplied 592g of methamphetamine, two litres of the precursor drug ephedrine, and seven illegal firearms from late 2014 through to her arrest in April 2015.

A local criminal syndicate based in Casino and Lismore allegedly bought the contraband.

Ross is charged with 14 counts of supplying firearms, 30 drug dealing charges including supplying a commercial quantity of ice.

She is currently in custody on remand prior to her trial which was scheduled for late July in Lismore District Court.

However, on Wednesday the court heard that Ross was expecting to give birth about the same time as the trial.

"I think we can probably assume that will be going out of the list then,” Judge Wells said.

The matter was set for mention on April 12, with Ross to appear via video link.

The trial was anticipated to run for three weeks.