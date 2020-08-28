Baby’s death because of border closure 'un-Australian': MP

A Ballina woman has lost her unborn child because of delays for emergency treatment. Picture: uStock

A Ballina woman has lost her unborn child because of delays for emergency treatment. Picture: uStock

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan is calling on the Queensland Premier to scrap her blanket ban on New South Wales residents entering the state after a Ballina woman lost her unborn child when she was denied entry.

The mother was forced to travel to Sydney rather than Brisbane for urgent medical attention for her unborn twins after she wasn't granted an exemption into Queensland for treatment in Brisbane.

The 16-hour delay to wait for a flight to Sydney to emergency treatment resulted in the loss one of the infants.

Mr Hogan said in a statement headed, 'Queensland border closure is now a tragedy and un-Australian', that he was outraged this had happened but admitted "this was always going to be the case" with the hotspot ban expanding to the entire state.

NSW Nationals MP Kevin Hogan. Picture Gary Ramage

"This is not Australian, this is not how we operate," he said.

"Our region has no community transmission of the virus.

"We are not a 'hot spot'.

"There is nothing but heartache and damage being done to families health and livelihoods."

Mr Hogan urged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to reconsider her border closure.

"This might be playing well for the Queensland Premier politically in the short term, but this border closure is unconscionable," he said.

The closure of the NSW and Queensland border is impacting the community.

"The Queensland Premier says Queensland hospitals are only for Queenslanders, well more than 6000 Queensland citizens were treated at Tweed Hospital in 2019.

"This represents 20 per cent of all inpatients."