A FIVE-MONTH-OLD baby has been urgently airlifted to the Gold Coast this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 2am to urgently transport the baby and mother from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said the baby was suffering a serious medical condition that required "rapid transport" by helicopter to the Gold Coast.