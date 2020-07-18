Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.
A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.
News

Baby dies in drowning incident

by Jack Paynter
18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

A 7-month-old baby has tragically died after being found unresponsive in Melbourne early on Saturday morning.

Police said emergency services were called to a Kavanagh St address in Southbank just before 7.20am to reports a baby girl was unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 7-month-old but she sadly died at the scene. It's believed the baby drowned.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Baby tragically dies in Melbourne

baby death drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        premium_icon Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        News WITH hazardous weather conditions forecast, surf lifesavers are urging the public to exercise caution if visiting the coastline.

        REVEALED: $1.3m plan for dredging of Shaws Bay

        premium_icon REVEALED: $1.3m plan for dredging of Shaws Bay

        News A LOT of work is under way to improve the health of this popular Ballina swimming...

        New data gives insight into controversial vaping ban

        premium_icon New data gives insight into controversial vaping ban

        News New data from a leading Australian Health authority has given further to debate to...