Baby rapist’s disturbing MO revealed

Jason Daron Mizner has been sentenced to 19 years’ jail.

Jason Daron Mizner has been sentenced to 19 years’ jail.

A PREDATORY child rapist who filmed himself sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl kept a list of single mothers and notes about how to kidnap children.

Gold Coast yoga teacher Jason Daron Mizner, 44, this week pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to 65 child-sex offences involving a two-year-old girl in the early 2000s.

He was yesterday sentenced to 19 years' jail for maintaining a relationship with a child, rape and attempted rape that involved filming the repeated assault of the baby, who the court heard was still in nappies, over three months at a Gold Coast home more than a decade ago.

The offending was revealed when Mizner went on a holiday to Thailand and left a bag of possessions behind.

By then he had decided to stay in Thailand, befriended a local woman and begun to sexually assault her baby daughter.

He served 11 years of a 35-year jail sentence in a Thai prison for the shocking acts on the second child.

"Just after your arrest (in Thailand) … (the baby's) mother found what you had left behind (in Australia)," Judge Leanne Clare said.

"That included the tapes of her daughter's rapes and an extensive collection of child pornography.

"The material included written plans and notes you had made of the kidnapping and abuse of children.

"It referenced addresses of single mothers, included the names and ages of children, fake runaway notes, the use of zip-ties, threats and types of sexual acts, including a reminder to exercise care."

Mizner was arrested by Australian authorities in Brisbane in 2016.

Judge Clare earlier this week adjourned the sentencing after watching the horrific video evidence to avoid the recordings "overwhelming" her judgment.

"It is rare, in my experience, for rapists to film the assault … The aggravating feature here is that you … chose to memorialise the degradation and suffering of your victim," she said.

The court was told the videos showed the baby crying for help and trying to escape.

"You recording shows her crying for her mother, it shows her fear … When you could not calm her, you muzzled her," Judge Clare said.

" … I only watched a portion and it has been a battle to get the vision of your offending out of my head.

"I am someone who had been exposed professionally to extreme cases of child abuse for 30 years."

Mizner cannot apply for parole until 15 years of the sentence have been served.