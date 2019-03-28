Baby product giant put on complaints register

A BABY product giant is one of four businesses to be included on the Fair Trading Complaints Register for the first time, after receiving 10 or more complaints from consumers.

NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Rose Webb said the February Complaints Register includes 23 new and known businesses, with a total of 472 complaints between them.

"Consumers complained about a range of big and small businesses, reporting they are unhappy with the customer service received, for issues including delivery, advertising and the supply and quality of goods," Ms Webb said.

Baby product retailer Huggies is one of the businesses who has appeared on the list for the first time, after 16 customers reported they were dissatisfied with the quality of goods supplied.

Fair Trading received 11 complaints about shutter and blinds business Guardright Industries, while blinds and textile supplier, McElwaine Fabrics received 19 complaints from customers who were unhappy with the supply of goods and services. Sydney Tools also appear for the first time and received 10 complaints about their hardware and building supplies.

Of the motor businesses, newcomer Tynan Motors is highest on the list, receiving 14 complaints from dissatisfied consumers.

Volkswagen Group received 11 complaints, while Ford Motor Australia and Sutton Motors received 10 complaints each.

The majority of complaints for all four motor dealers relate to warranties and the quality of goods.

"Businesses that appear on the register should use this as an opportunity to consider how they can provide better customer service to consumers.

"The Fair Trading case managers who are assigned to each business on the list, are there to assist in working towards fairer outcomes for their customers," Ms Webb said.

Consumers experiencing difficulties with a trader should try to resolve the matter directly.

If unable to resolve a dispute, consumers should lodge a formal complaint with Fair Trading via the website www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au, or call 13 32 20.