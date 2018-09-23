The baby names falling out of favour in 2018

THERE are a few theories about the life cycle of baby names. If you think back to the popular names from 100 years ago, you'll realise those names are again gaining in popularity. Names like Charles and Dorothy have made a comeback as classic, vintage names that suddenly have appeal again.

But there's one name that appears to be dropping off into extinction alongside other old school monikers like Cecelia and Jago.

According to Quartz.com, the girl's name Heather dropped out of the top five in 1978 and began a rapid decline to its current ranking of 1129th.

We could only speculate as to why the moniker is so unloved even though more than 24,000 girls were named Heather in 1975, but we'll give it a crack anyway.

The 1988 film, Heathers may have something to do with why so many parents snubbed the once-popular name. After all, what's wrong with a teenage girl who plots to kill off the snobby clique at her high school?

Or maybe it reminds you of an apartment complex called Melrose Place where the residents all sleep with each other and have fights that end up with someone being shoved into the pool?

The name's rapid decline in popularity may even be a good thing. If you can't bear the thought of your precious little bundle having to share a name with another kid at school, or worse, being known as 'Sarah M' or 'Emma B', then Heather could be the name for your little bun in the oven!

In fact, we'll make it even easier on you and share some other names that were reported as falling out of favour in 2018.

Girls

Cecelia

Bridie

Bonny

Cecily

Mimi

Aubrie

Mika

Roxanne

Alora

Kourtney

Boys

Jago

Macauley

Leroy

Guy

Fabio

Soren

Arnold

Carl

Ivor

Marcos

Would you opt for any of these names for your bub? (TBH, Arnold and Aubrie are pretty cute ...)

Let us know in the comments!

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.