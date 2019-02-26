Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Mercedes Benz crash
Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Mercedes Benz crash
News

Baby may have been unrestrained before BMW and Merc crash

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Feb 2019 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating whether an 11-month old boy was sitting unrestrained on his father's lap before he was seriously injured in a crash in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics treated the young boy after a car crash which involved a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea, at 5.50pm yesterday.

Paramedics treated the baby after a car crash between a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea.
Paramedics treated the baby after a car crash between a Mercedes Benz and a BMW on Clingan Avenue, Lurnea.

The child, who was travelling in the BMW, is in a critical condition with serious head and facial injuries after he was hit by the driver's airbag.

He was flown from the scene to The Children's Hospital in Westmead.

The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man, and the driver of the Mercedes Benz, a 32-year-old man were uninjured. They were taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol tests.

Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are investigating where the child was seated when the airbag was deployed.

More Stories

Show More
bmw crash crime mercedes benz motoring police

Top Stories

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News REPORTS from eye-witnesses said police wearing protective armour have been seen near motel.

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:44 AM
    Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    premium_icon Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    News Media conference this morning will reveal council's bottom line

    Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    premium_icon Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    Health Minister's letter saw concerns referred to health watchdogs

    Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    premium_icon Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    Crime Bonalbo woman remains behind bars after allegedly lighting fire