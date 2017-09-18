Baby magpie had ants all over him, inside his eyes

Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers are looking after this baby magpie.

MOST of us are trying to avoid swooping magpies at this time of year, but sometimes their babies need help.

Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers are looking after this little bird, named 20/20, which was found on the ground at the Suffolk Park stake park on Friday.

They wrote on their Facebook page: "He was looking so lifeless that an army of ants was crawling all over him and had even managed to get inside his eyes.

"Luckily rescuer Dana was on the case and quick to spot 20/20, she realised 20/20 was still alive and quickly bundled him up and took him to Vitality Vetcare Bangalow.

"After cleaning out his eyes and giving him a thorough examination, he was sent into care.

"He weighed a measly 104g, his eyes were so bad that they were swollen and completely shut, but 24 hours later, with a little TLC, his carer is happy to report that 20/20 is doing well.

"He can now open his eyes (a little bit at a time) and is eating well.

"He'll be a fat little baby bird in no time and with a bit of luck we can reunite him with his parents."

Now that it's spring, Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers are being kept busy.

For more information about the organisation, visit their website or phone the 24-hour rescue line on 6628 1866.