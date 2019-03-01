Baby killer can apply for parole next year

HE PUNCHED, head-butted, slapped and dropped baby Lennoxx Eddy before running a stroller into the gutter.

Junkie child-killer Ry Liam Smith tried justifying the abuse by claiming he wanted to "toughen up” his son.

But Queensland Court of Appeal has held that Smith's killing of Lennoxx was not a "serious violent offence”.

The abusive father will be eligible for parole in barely a year, after his sentence was slashed on Friday at the appeal court.

Lennoxx was 17 weeks old when he stopped breathing in September 2013 and died at Maryborough Hospital.

Smith, in his mid-20s now, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

In January 2018 at Townsville, Justice David North sentenced Smith to nine years in jail, declaring a serious violent offence.

The SVO declaration meant Smith would have to serve 80 per cent of the term - slightly over seven years and two months - before applying for parole.

Smith served 1052 days in pre-sentence custody, so would have still had to serve at least four more years in jail.

He appealed against his sentence.

At the appeal court in November, Smith's counsel, Nathan Boyd, said an 8-10-year jail term was accepted but Smith should be re-sentenced.

He said the SVO was wrong but Smith's parole eligibility should be delayed to a point after the term's halfway mark, such as five years.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, Justice Philip McMurdo said the killing was "very distressing and the case calls for a heavy sentence”.

But after referring to other Queensland cases, he said it could not be shown that the Townsville sentence was right for Smith, who pleaded guilty and had "no significant criminal history”.

Justice David Boddice and Justice Robert Gotterson agreed with Justice McMurdo, who said making Smith serve at least 80 per cent of his term before parole eligibility would be excessive.

Smith also pleaded guilty to an offence of failing to provide the necessaries of life to the baby.

Justice McMurdo said despite not making an SVO declaration, parole eligibility should be set after the halfway mark.

Smith will now be eligible for parole on March 4, next year.

- NewsRegional