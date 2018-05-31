Baby, it's time Joyce gave it away

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

BARNABY JOYCE has gotta go.

What a liability the former deputy prime minister has become to the Nationals.

His behaviour is becoming increasingly erratic and tawdry.

On the one hand, he invites media scrutiny of his life, and then on the other complains about the intrusion its had on his life.

You can't have it both ways.

Many Coalition ministers were ducking for cover when asked about him yesterday.

Barnaby has become an unwelcome distraction to the Federal Government which is still trying to sell the latest budget and convince voters Bill Shorten is unfit to run the country.

I feel for voters in the neighbouring electorate of New England.

They had just gotten over the by-election Barnaby needed after renouncing his links to New Zealand, when news broke that he was having an affair with a former staff member and she was pregnant with his child.

It's unfortunate those details were not available at the time of the by-election, although the rumour mill around the affair was fairly strong.

How tacky is it that he should sell his story to the media now?

And hypocritical when he is also saying the private lives of politicians should be protected and respected.

It does not work that way.

As soon as you choose to step into the public arena seeking popular election, your private life should come under scrutiny if its in the public interest.

How anyone thought they could hide the birth of a child, in this case, is beyond me.

And I think Barnaby should do the right thing and hand the reins of New England over to someone who's not a walking, talking headline.