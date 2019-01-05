Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A baby girl was treated for serious burns after being scolded by hot water at a holiday home.
A baby girl was treated for serious burns after being scolded by hot water at a holiday home. Daily Telegraph
Health

Baby girl recovering after hot water horror

Liana Turner
by
5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a horrifying moment in what should have been a joyful family holiday.

Carrissa Wells' one-year-old daughter was being bathed in a shower when her older sibling turned off the cold water, accidentally scorching her with hot water at an Evans Head holiday unit about 6pm on Wednesday night.

This left the baby girl with burns to 30 per cent of her body.

Ms Wells' brother, Shaun, said the baby's burns were less severe than first feared, with the worst contained to one arm. But he he said she would need a host of follow-up appointments after being discharged from the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He has praised the actions of emergency service workers who attended the scene and helped the Kyogle family.

"They were there in a very timely manner and also the Westpac helicopter service,” Mr Wells said.

"We're very appreciative of their level of support to Carrissa who was beside herself, naturally.”

Mr Wells' first aid trained wife, Louisa, was on hand and put the baby under cold water as she phoned Triple 0.

Mr Wells said he had needed the same Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service that helped his niece when he was a newborn 32 years ago.

"It goes to show the importance of having that resource available to us on the North Coast,” he said.

NSW Ambulance acting zone manager Greg Powell said prevention of burns incidents was always better than a cure, but he said having someone on hand with first aid training was always helpful.

"NSW Ambulance would recommend that all adults and anybody old enough undertake first aid training,” he said.

"It certainly can make a difference in any situation in the ongoing recovery and survival.”

With burns victims of any age, he said you should run the burn under cold water for at least ten minutes.

Mr Powell said it was important to understand infants and toddlers needed bathing water to be much cooler than what adults could tolerate.

He said it was also vital to ensure any children assisting with the care of very young or elderly people were responsible and aware of hazards.

burns victim gold coast university hospital northern rivers health westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    YACHT DRAMA: Sailor recalls trip of a lifetime

    premium_icon YACHT DRAMA: Sailor recalls trip of a lifetime

    Water Sports DESPITE nearly losing a crew member overboard and some "intense" sailing conditions, racing in the 2018 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was a dream come true.

    • 5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    WATCH: Adorable two-year-old's first rodeo ride

    premium_icon WATCH: Adorable two-year-old's first rodeo ride

    News James was desperate follow in his bull-riding brother's footsteps

    • 5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Decision set to be made on $40 million subdivision

    premium_icon Decision set to be made on $40 million subdivision

    News The planning panel will meet to consider controversial DA

    • 5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Hottest accessory at Falls Byron was a cardboard box

    premium_icon Hottest accessory at Falls Byron was a cardboard box

    News But just how sustainable are they?

    • 5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners