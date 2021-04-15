Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of Kingsway Christian College in Perth. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of Kingsway Christian College in Perth. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
News

Baby found dead in top private school

by Ally Foster
15th Apr 2021 7:04 AM

An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of a top Christian private school in Perth, sparking a police investigation.

The horrific discovery was made late on Wednesday night at Kingsway Christian College in Darch.

Western Australia Police said the major crime division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the baby's death, with more information expected to be released today.

 

The 11-month-old baby was found overnight at Kingsway Christian College. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
The 11-month-old baby was found overnight at Kingsway Christian College. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook

 

Detectives have been seen looking through the school buildings following the discovery, according to The West Australian.

Officers have also been seen taking photographs inside one of the buildings on campus.

Police have not confirmed whether they are treating the death as suspicious.

Kingsway Christian College is situated about 17km north of Perth's CBD and teaches students from kindergarten to Year 12.

Originally published as Baby found dead in top private school

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cathedral fire allegedly part of week-long crime spree

        Premium Content Cathedral fire allegedly part of week-long crime spree

        Crime Police will allege Stephen Anthony Luke, 46, carried out a week-long crime spree across NSW.

        Man enters plea for cultivating $17.79 million worth of cannabis

        Premium Content Man enters plea for cultivating $17.79 million worth of...

        News The Vietnamese man is one of four accused of cultivating the large quantity of...

        $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        Premium Content $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        News Work on the upgrade is set to begin within 12 months and it will mean haulage...