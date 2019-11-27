Menu
Baby dead, second critical at Queensland home

by Thomas Chamberlin, Greg Stolz and Kate Kyriacou
27th Nov 2019 10:42 AM | Updated: 2:05 PM
THE death of a six-week-old baby in Brisbane's south is not considered suspicious, according to police.

Another six-week-old is in a critical condition after the incident in Sunray St, Sunnybank Hills.

A crime scene has been established at a house in Sunnybank Hills after a baby died this morning. Picture: Peter Wallis
Officers were called to the address about 6am and established a crime scene.

But in a statement this afternoon police said: "Preliminary investigations suggest the babies were sleeping together throughout the night and were discovered unresponsive this morning.

"Police are not treating the baby's death as suspicious.

"A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of the baby's death."

The Courier-Mail has been told the children were in bed with the mother.

It is understood when the mother woke there was bedding covering the children.

A forensics officer leaves the Sunnybank Hills home where a baby has died. Picture: 10 News
A neighbour said she was woken by an ambulance and she heard the father "howling" for hours afterwards. They said other children lived at the house.

"He was howling and screaming," the neighbour said.

"I thought someone was dead and it really scared me. He was so upset."

Police have described the incident as a tragic accident. Picture: Peter Wallis
Tony Pitman, who lives nearby, said: "We're really shaken to have had this happen in our neighbourhoods.

"We didn't hear any kind of sounds of distress before this.

"You never expect this to happen right across the road from you."

Another neighbour said a family had lived at the address for at least two years.

They were described as quiet and they kept to themselves.

"A baby has died and another has been transported to hospital in a critical condition," a police spokesman said.

"A crime scene has been established and investigations continue."

Forensics are scouring the bedroom. One officer on scene described the situation as a "tragic accident".

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were sent to a private address in Sunnybank Hills at 5.40am.

