Baby change room being used to inject drugs

A local woman is concerned about the state of the baby change room at the Lismore transit centre.

A local woman is concerned about the state of the baby change room at the Lismore transit centre. Sophie Moeller

AN AREA specified for use by parents and their young children is being taken over by drug addicts, a local woman has claimed.

Lismore resident Fay Ross got a shock yesterday when she came across a confronting scene at the Lismore Transit Centre.

She said drug users were using the baby change room as a "shooting gallery".

"As we got to the door one man came out and thought it was a bit strange and we went in and there's another guy sitting there with a needle in his arm screaming abuse at us to get out," Ms Ross said.

She said they spoke to a council member who informed them "unfortunately, it's an ongoing problem".

"I went to the police station, they are aware of it too and said they would take a report and try to patrol the area more often," Ms Ross said.

"It's horrible, there are people in town who need that area to take toddlers, change nappies and it's just getting in a disgusting state.

"It's a sad place, outside is grubby, inside has leaves and rubbish blowing around the floor.

"Fortunately, I wasn't a mum with a little toddler and a baby. It was quite frightening for three adults."

A spokesperson from Lismore City Council said the transit centre was cleaned daily.

"Council is aware of this behaviour and has asked people to move on in the past as well as reporting the issue to police," the spokesperson said.

"Council does not provide sharps bins at this location as it is not intended for this use.

"Security officers visit the Transit Centre several times a day, the facility is cleaned once a day and the current tenants report any antisocial behaviour.

"Council reports any issues of alleged drug use to the police. Council cannot forcibly remove persons from the building."