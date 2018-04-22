Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The horror scene in Perth’s south.
The horror scene in Perth’s south.
News

Baby boy dies in horror car crash

22nd Apr 2018 5:50 AM

A BABY boy has died after he and his two young parents were thrown from a car during a crash in regional Western Australia.

About 11.50pm on Friday night, a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a three-month-old baby all received serious injuries after their car crashed just north of the Safety Bay Road exit in Baldivis.

The young family is understood to have been thrown from the car.
The young family is understood to have been thrown from the car.

Their vehicle rolled and struck a lamp post, and it is believed all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The three were transported to hospital, but the child has since died at Princess Margaret Hospital. The two adults are still in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash and if the family were wearing seatbelts. A car of a similar description was seen driving in an erratic manner prior to the crash.

Crash officers inspect the scene of the horror accident.
Crash officers inspect the scene of the horror accident.
The newborn’s car capsule lays on the side of the road.
The newborn’s car capsule lays on the side of the road.
crash editors picks fatality rollover

Top Stories

    Kegs to be filled as new brewery prepares for opening

    Kegs to be filled as new brewery prepares for opening

    Business THERE'S a growing thirst for Ballina's first brewery... so when will it open its doors?

    More rain means tonnes of choking mud in the river

    More rain means tonnes of choking mud in the river

    Opinion It's going to be unpleasant if you want to go fishing this weekend

    Cops allege $100,000 stolen property at OMCG home

    Cops allege $100,000 stolen property at OMCG home

    News Outlaw motorcycle gang member charged

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    Crime Ballina residents say it's time to name and shame

    Local Partners