21°
News

Baby Boomers are starting to really show their age: OPINION

Girl Tuesday with Maggie Cooper | 20th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Cold Chisel
Cold Chisel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Baby Boomers are getting on.

Kids born post-Second World War, a generation famous for getting what they want and getting it NOW, are starting to age, and a lot of them aren't happy about it - myself included.

I just scrape into that category.

This broad cultural group has grown up largely in a time of affluence, apart from the odd 'market correction' that curbed lifestyles for a nanosecond.

What happens now this generation is at the stage where some of us leave our homes for life in a retirement village or (gulp) 'care facility'? At the very least, we're going to demand NBN with unlimited data, a media room with a smart television, a Netflix account and a kitchenette full of stainless steel appliances.

The legendary rockers of my youth have started to die, although some of them, like the Rolling Stones, just resemble a cadaver (Keith, I'm looking at you). Frank Zappa died of prostate cancer at the age of 52. Having led a life free of drugs and alcohol, how sad it was he died of what is generally considered - wrongly - to be an old man's disease. Alice Cooper (no relation), legendary dark man of rock'n'roll, is more fond of golf than Goth these days. Yes, golf.

Jimmy Barnes and Rod Stewart have mostly lost their roar and now channel Frank Sinatra, singing songs our parents listened to dancing cheek to cheek.

A lot of Baby Boomers, privileged as most of us were, were politically aware while we were still relatively young. We introduced older generations to anti-war rallies, protest marches and denim as an enduring fashion statement.

We adopted brand-name jeans as our unofficial uniform, and an awful lot of us have clung to them, kicking and screaming, as our rear ends and waists have broadened with age.

Not to be put off, jean manufacturers have adjusted the sizes accordingly.

We have also managed to embrace new technology with fervour, even if we do occasionally have to ask our teenaged daughter or (yikes) grandson for help casting from a tablet (yes, that's a thing).

The pop songs that emerged in the 60s became the anthems of those years. Protest songs were also popular, songs by Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Marvin Gaye and Peter, Paul and Mary among others.

Listening to them now, I can't help but notice how the lyrics have dated. New threats have emerged for Gen X-ers and Y-ers, spawning a new range of protests.

Let's face it, fellow Baby Boomers: the answer, my friend, is no longer blowin' in the wind; the answer is in Google and Wikipedia.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  girl tuesday northern rivers community opinion

North Coast mayors wishlist for State Budget

North Coast mayors wishlist for State Budget

NORTHERN Rivers mayors hope their council coffers receive a boost for vital projects as NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet prepares to deliver his first budget.

FLOOD RECOVERY: Another chapter in city’s book store

ANOTHER CHAPTER: The Book Warehouse Lismore owner, Sarah Morrow, with the team after the clean-up effort following the March flood.

Lismore nearly lost its bookstore to the floods

Police confirm 34-year-old man has died in Alstonville crash

The scene of a car crash on Ellis Road near Alstonville.

Emergency services on scene at serious crash

WEATHER: Rain, hazardous coastal conditions forecast

An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye wind forecast map for 10am Monday June 19.

Strong wind warning in place for Byron Coast.

Local Partners

Prune and reduce hazards in the garden

Homeowners should be wary of the distance of vegetation from electrical assests

Speed limits drop by 40km/h on country roads

The speed limit will drop on roads in Myocum and Binna Burra.

Community concerns about road safety leads to speed change

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

YUM: Fresh local produce.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Ten things to do this week

FAN: Annabel Casey of Murwillumbah in front of a giant tractor at Norco-Primex 2014 in Casino.

Agricultural, rock and guinea pigs

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

KARL Stefanovic and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold to frolic in Bora Bora with James Packer aboard his super yacht.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Here’s how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

The movie has proved to be a big hit.

Such a great movie, such a small paycheck

2017 Helpmann Awards nominations revealed

ISN'T IT LOVERLY: My Fair Lady is up for nine Helpmann Awards.

MUSICAL My Fair Lady leads this year's pack.

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

Alan Jones said he began to feel better around Thursday.

“I’ve just got to rest and be sensible"

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!