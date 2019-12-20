‘Babe, we have to’ - latest celebrity to announce move to Byron Bay

SHE was the voice of Rogue Traders in the 00s, and lately has been playing Roxie Hart in the latest production of Chicago, and now actor and singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte has announced she's moving to Byron Bay.

Bassingthwaighte confirmed the move on the latest edition of The Babble, the podcast she co-hosts with Matty J.

Posted on December 19, the last episode of the podcast for 2019 saw the artist sharing her plans for next year.

"Professionally, (a highlight of this year was) getting to play the role of Roxy Hart is been a lifelong dream of mine so, that has been unbelievable, but personally I have made so many changes in my life this year, my husband and I have decided to pack up our bags from Melbourne and head up to Northern NSW, and have a different kind of life," she said.

"We'll get some acreage and live a very different life, and that feels very, very exciting to me."

Asked by her co-hots whose idea was it to move to this area, the singer said she had been thinking about it for two and a half years.

"(Her husband, Cameron McGlinchey) wasn't that interested in it, and I never wanted to force him but I just kept chipping," she said.

"I went up to Byron with some girlfriends this year and I came home and I said 'babe, we have to'.

"I was quite adamant, I said 'babe, if we get to 90 years old and we haven't tried this, I'll always regret it.

"It was a very strong feeling for me. Can we give it ago?

"Two months later go there again, we are on holidays as a family, and Can is like 'we are selling the house! Let's do it now.'

The couple sold their Melbourne home, Bassingthwaighte closed her business (children's clothing label Chi Khi) and their life in the Bay is set to start shortly, she said.

" We got a place for first term, kids are enrolled at school, the uniforms just arrived! Eeek!"

She explained her family will be moving at the end of January and she will move and the end of February, after Chicago finishes.

Bassingthwaighte also announced earlier this year she may be returning with Rogue Traders with new music after almost two decades.

Born and raised in Wollongong, New South Wales, she began her career in musical theatre. She later pursued an acting career in 1998 with guest appearances in television shows. Bassingthwaighte rose to prominence in 2003 on the Australian soap opera Neighbours for her role as Izzy Hoyland, which earned her three Logie Award nominations.

Click here to listen to the full episode.