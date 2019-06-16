Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Babe Ruth baseball jersey fetches $A8.1m

16th Jun 2019 5:35 PM

A jersey that belonged to baseball legend Babe Ruth has fetched $US5.6 million ($A8.1m) at auction - a record for sports memorabilia.

"The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country," the president of Hunt Auctions, David Hunt, said in a statement on Saturday.

The grey flannel road jersey that Ruth wore in the 1920s was auctioned off at New York's Yankee Stadium. It has "Ruth" stitched inside the collar, and still has all of its original buttons.

The baseballer's family had consigned a large trove of Ruth items for auction.

The sale beat the previous record for sports memorabilia which was held by another Babe Ruth jersey, which sold at auction for $US4.4m ($A6.4m).

Born George Herman Ruth Jr in 1895, Babe Ruth's professional baseball career spanned 22 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1914 through 1935.

Also known as "The Sultan of Swat," he began his Major League career as a left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, but achieved his greatest fame as a slugging outfielder for the New York Yankees.

The identity of the seller and the buyer have not been made public.

More Stories

babe ruth baseball editors picks

Top Stories

    Shark sighted in East Ballina

    premium_icon Shark sighted in East Ballina

    News White shark tagged and released at sharpes

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:34 PM
    Locals pitch in to help search for Belgian tourist

    premium_icon Locals pitch in to help search for Belgian tourist

    News Theo's family arrive in Byron, all hands are on deck to search

    'The search is ongoing' for missing teen

    premium_icon 'The search is ongoing' for missing teen

    News Community action: Theo's GOFUNDME campaign has reach €37,840

    Be aware of changes to highway conditions this week

    premium_icon Be aware of changes to highway conditions this week

    Community Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place